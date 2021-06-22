As he praises green farming practices, Charles is offered a jar of anti-wrinkle cream.

As he visited a new education center for farmers interested in adopting greener ways, the Prince of Wales pledged to try a container of honey-based anti-wrinkle cream and share it with his wife.

The gift was given to Charles while he was touring the Oxfordshire facility, which aims to show farmers and the general public how diversified and sustainable farming systems can help reverse climate change and promote biodiversity.

The heir to the throne welcomed a return to traditional agricultural practices as critical to reducing carbon emissions during his visit to FarmED in Shipton beneath Wychwood, Oxfordshire.

“I am happy to have had the brief – far too brief – opportunity to observe the great things you are doing here, if I may say so,” Charles remarked after an hour-long tour of the centre, a non-profit organization on a 170-acre farm sponsored by a seed firm and charity patrons.

“What you’re exhibiting and introducing people to is extremely important in terms of regenerative agriculture, and it reminds people of the absolute crucial importance of soil health, soil fertility, and carbon capture.”

“We (could) collect at least 70% or something of the carbon emissions if we could restore considerably more of the soil around the world,” he continued.

“People forget that it’s not just trees that matter; it’s also the soil.”

Charles also expressed his long-held opinion that society should only take from nature as much as it gives back.

Ian Wilkinson and Celene Wilkinson, the centre’s founders, showed him around and showed him how the soil was considerably more fruitful after the property had been utilized for cattle and sheep grazing.

During his trip, the prince met two professional beekeepers, Tanya, 56, and Esme Hawkes, 30, who sell honey but also keep 60,000 bees in old tree trunks at FarmEd to urge people to think about the pollinators’ environmental advantages.

The duo kept Charles away from the bees since they were acting “a little crazy today,” according to Tanya Hawkes. (This is a brief piece.)