As he lay on the ground, a man was hit in the head and viciously kicked.

After a man was punched in the head and kicked numerous times as he lay on the ground, three criminals fled.

The horrific incident took place in Old Swan on Monday, September 27, according to Merseyside Police.

Around 3.45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Nationwide Bank on Prescot Road in response to reports of a man being assaulted.

Three males hit the victim in the head, then kicked him numerous times after he collapsed to the ground.

The three men fled the site in the direction of Queens Drive after the incident.

With serious head and face injuries, the sufferer was brought to the hospital and is claimed to be healing at home.

Merseyside Police have released CCTV photos of two males who they believe can assist with the inquiry.

“We have conducted a number of CCTV and witness enquiries and are anxious to hear from anyone who may know the guys seen or who may have been involved for this violent assault that left a man with serious facial and head injuries,” Detective Inspector Ben Dyer said.

“As part of our inquiry, I’d like to hear from anyone who was near the bank about 3.45 p.m. and witnessed the attack, as well as anyone who has any mobile or dashcam footage of the incident.”

“This occurred at a busy time of day while parents and students were leaving the adjacent high school, so if you have any information, please contact us.”

Anyone with information about this incident can call 0151 777 4964 or send a message to @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with the reference 21000674268.