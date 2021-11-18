As he is sentenced to prison, an assault victim curses a former teacher who was convicted of sexual battery.

After pleading guilty to two charges of sexual battery of a helpless victim, a former student at the Terra Environmental Research Institute magnet school in Miami-Dade County, Tom Privett, now 72, was sentenced to two years in prison. Privett was found to be a sexual offender by Circuit Judge Ramiro Areces, who sentenced him to two years of house arrest and 20 years of probation with an ankle monitor. During the sentence hearing, the woman, who has not been identified, revealed how he sexually exploited her when she was 14 years old.

“You indoctrinated me and psychologically twisted me,” she claimed, cursing Privett and calling him a monster. “You compelled me to reverence the ground on which you walked. When I didn’t do what you asked of me, you insulted me. When I was 14 years old, you began touching me. You were the strings that controlled my every move, and I was the puppet.” In the 1980s, he was also accused of attacking a summer school student. Privett “was finally receiving some of what [he]deserves[s],” she said to prosecutors in a letter. Another prospective victim was discovered through a class image, but she refused to participate with the inquiry, according to the Miami Herald.

As part of his guilty agreement, Privett publicly apologized to the former Terra student.

“I’m sorry for my conduct and for having an inappropriate relationship with you in high school. As an adult, it was my obligation to ensure that our student-teacher interaction remained proper. I didn’t succeed, “Privett remarked. “I hope you are able to recover from the pain I have caused you. I apologize for the inconvenience.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Privett was shackled and escorted from a Miami-Dade courtroom to serve a two-year jail term for sexually assaulting her as a teen, and the woman clapped.

