As he is photographed with his son Eric, Simon Cowell appears to be a “different guy.”

According to several followers, Simon Cowell appears to be a “different person” in a photo provided by Amanda Holden.

The X-Factor founder was seen carrying a cart on which his son Eric and Amanda’s daughter Hollie sat.

Amanda and Simon have a long history together, having both hosted Britain’s Got Talent for several years.

“Worlds strongest man. #britainsgottalent @bgt,” Amanda, 50, captioned the photo.

Many followers hurried to react, with some describing the photo as “adorable.”

Others thought Simon looked different, and some even assumed he was a whole different star.

“Is it Simon Cowell or is that Salt Bae?” one Instagram user wondered.

“At first, I thought this was Gino!” exclaimed another.

A third person wrote: “He has a Simon Cowell-like appearance. A little.” “This seems like someone dressed up as Simon Cowell,” a fourth said. “No way is that Simon, seems like an entirely different person,” a fan who noticed Simon had been tagged in the photo remarked. Last year, Simon, 61, was hurt when he fell off an electric bike he was testing at his Malibu home.

“I nearly broke my spine to pieces,” the TV judge stated, adding that it “could have been a lot worse.”

He had six hours of surgery, which included a metal rod being implanted in his back, and he missed a lot of the last season of America’s Got Talent.

Thankfully, he recovered completely and returned to the judging panel for this year’s show.