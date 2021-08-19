As he is fined and forbidden from driving, Blue star Lee Ryan adds, “I don’t have any money.”

After failing to disclose information about who was behind the wheel of his automobile, Blue star Lee Ryan claimed he had no money and was fined and prohibited from driving.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old boyband member appeared in Peterborough Magistrates’ Court via video link from Spain, where he was disqualified from driving for a year and fined £660.

Ryan was sentenced to pay £1,501 in total, including court costs, despite the fact that he was “out of work at the time due to Covid.” He told the court, “I really don’t have any money.”

Mastercard is set to pay £200 to 46 million adults in the United Kingdom.

According to court documents, he was charged with driving a Mercedes at 70 mph in a 60 mph zone on Fletton Parkway, an A-road in Peterborough, on August 8 last year, and with driving a Mercedes at 71 mph on the same route on August 22 last year.

Because there was no way of demonstrating who was driving, the charges were dismissed because the prosecution produced no proof.

Ryan was found guilty by magistrates on two charges of failing to provide information relevant to the driver’s identification when requested.

The musician was told that if the money is not paid, he will be taken back to court and could end himself in prison.

Verity Morley, Ryan’s girlfriend, used his car “because she was driving up and down the country in the car with her employment,” Ryan told the court, adding, “I gave her my car because I believed it was safer than her own.”

Presiding Justice Alison Marsh stated that it is accepted that Ryan owned a Mercedes in August and September of last year and that he failed to notify the DVLA of residence changes in 2020.

“It is disputed that you responded to the request for data of the driver speeding on the 8th of August and the 22nd of August 2020,” she added. The defendant admitted that he did not notify the DVLA of his residence changes in 2020, as required by law.

“We believe he mistook Verity’s speeding for his own.”

The summary comes to a close.

”