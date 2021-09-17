As he is being imprisoned, the father who got a schoolgirl pregnant remains mute in the dock.

A court scolded a filthy father who got a schoolgirl pregnant, telling him, “You were the adult.” You were supposed to be smarter than that.”

Simon Holt took advantage of his victim on numerous occasions, sometimes when both were inebriated.

The 39-year-old was arrested today after admitting to having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Holt remained deafeningly silent in the dock as prosecutor Charlotte Kenny laid out the case against him.

Several of the crimes were done after both parties had consumed alcohol, according to the court, and on one occasion, he pinned his victim down, told her he was “horny,” and committed a sexual act on her despite her protests that she was “weary.”

Holt’s crimes were revealed after the victim’s mother found out her daughter was pregnant and phoned the cops.

After a DNA test, it was determined that the child was Holt’s.

When questioned about his acts, the warehouse worker remained silent, but eventually admitted to five counts of sexual activity with a kid.

Ms Kenny summed up his victim’s anguish, saying he felt “isolated and alone” in the aftermath of his crime.

Jeremy Hawthorn, the father-of-lawyer, one’s told the court that his client had a “good” connection with his own son and had pled guilty to the charges.

“Nothing I’m going to say here is going to be an attempt to shirk responsibility in this case,” he continued. Mr Holt is well aware that he was the one to blame, and he makes no attempt to deflect blame.

Judge Gary Woodhall screamed at Holt as he issued a restraining order and an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order on him.

“You were the adult,” he informed him. You were supposed to be smarter than that.”

Holt, of St Helens’ North Road, was given a term of six years and nine months in prison. He will also be required to sign the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.