In court, a woman beater sentenced for throwing a vase at his fiancée shouted to her, “I’ll see you around b****.”

Keith Page made the ominous remark just seconds after being given a lifelong restraining order and sentenced to 14 months in prison.

The 62-year-old had professed guilt for leaving his victim with a permanent 5cm scar on her forehead just minutes before.

The woman, who told the court she now lives in fear of Page, was obviously upset as her tormentor was sentenced.

Later, in Liverpool Crown Court, Recorder Ian Unsworth, QC reopened the case to discuss what, if any, action should be taken against Page for the remark.

According to the judge, it might be considered contempt of court or probed as a possible breach of the restraining order, which carries a maximum term of five years in prison.

The victim, who has not been identified by The Washington Newsday, was accompanied by her daughter and partner, who said they would file a complaint about a possible breach of the order.

After England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy on penalties, former soldier Page, of All Hallows Drive, Speke, flung the vase at his bride-to-head. be’s

The pair had planned to marry at the end of the month, but just weeks before the ceremony, he began texting his victim, stating he didn’t want to go through with it.

After the assault late on Sunday, July 11 this year, the 66-year-old victim, who had been with Page for eight years, was left with bits of porcelain buried in her forehead.

Page, who served in the Army and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, was violent and abusive, according to her, especially when he was drunk.

Blood was flowing down the victim’s face, so she raced out of the house half-dressed and “sobbing and shivering with dread” to a neighbor’s house.

“Life is done, can’t stop here,” Page wrote in a message seized by police. By hurling a cup at you, I caused you pain. I’ve decided to go for a walk.

“I’ll see you on the other side.”

