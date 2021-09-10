As he is apprehended for the second time, a paedophile declares, “Only death will cure me.”

On Facebook Live, a grandfather was approached by paedophile hunters and stated that only death would cure his sexual interest in children.

Alan Cherry, 64, of Akenside Court, Bootle, is constantly caught on the internet attempting to communicate with young girls.

The former window cleaner has been convicted of sexual offenses twice and was sentenced to eight months in prison last year.

However, he was challenged outside his new home at Holley Court, Rainhill, after still more filthy online talks this summer.

Cherry admitted to sending indecent texts to two ‘girls’ he thought were 12 and 13 before Liverpool Crown Court.

“I have a condition, and there is no treatment for me,” he explained. I’m only going to be cured if I don’t live.”

Cherry was originally caught having sex conversations with an undercover cop he mistook for a 13-year-old girl in 2017.

A stockpile of indecent photographs, including youngsters as young as three, was discovered when his residence was invaded.

In 2018, he was given a three-year community order to complete a sex offenders treatment program.

However, in October 2019, he was back online, using Kik Messenger to transmit photographs of his penis to a paedophile-hunting decoy profile of a 14-year-old girl.

In March 2020, Cherry was sentenced to eight months in prison and was given a fresh five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

In July of this year, a member of the band “Shatter the Silence” established a bogus profile on the dating app Tagged for a girl named Isla.

Prosecutor Jamie Baxter stated that Isla’s profile stated that she was 25, but when Cherry contacted her on July 27, she stated that she was actually 13 years old.

Cherry, who claimed to be 64, inquired as to if she had seen guys’ “willies” or her father’s penis, as well as the size of her breasts.

Cherry reportedly asked if she did “bad stuff” with males and wanted to see their “willies,” according to Mr Baxter, and when she responded no, he advised her she should.

Cherry also demanded that she reveal him her “secret bits” and breasts on tape before promising to perform a sex act.

