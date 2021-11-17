As he hurried towards the taxi, a man witnessed a terror suspect “engulfed in flames.”

The terror suspect was enveloped in flames by a man who ran to help after watching a cab explode outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

On Sunday (November 14), Liam Spencer was with his girlfriend when they were accidentally caught up in the terror attack on Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Before commencing his new job as an Asda delivery driver a few weeks ago, the 21-year-old from Childwall had worked at the hospital for roughly 18 months in WH Smith.

Before the bomb blast, a terrorist suspect’s final comments to a cab driver

Liam and Stephanie, both 20, were driving into Liverpool city centre when he decided to visit his old colleagues at the hospital.

The Washington Newsday quoted Liam as saying: “I decided to stop by and say hello to everyone. I pulled up and told her to wait in the car because I was only going to be five or ten minutes.

“I strolled in and immediately struck up a conversation with an old coworker. But as I was getting ready to depart, I heard a huge blast and an explosion.

“I initially assumed it was a car accident, but that was far too loud for a car accident.

“I dashed outside to find the automobile had exploded. My first instinct was to grab my partner and move her close to or inside the building so she wouldn’t be in the way.

“I never saw the driver get out, so I dashed over to the driver’s side of the vehicle to see if he or anyone else was still inside.

“Then I noticed the driver [outside the vehicle], who was in a bad state, standing in the ambulance bay with the security guard.

“I returned to the car to inquire whether there were any other passengers, but I’m not sure they understood what I was saying because everyone was stunned.

“I dashed back to check, and it was then that I noticed the man in the car.

“He was ablaze.”

Liam stated he couldn't say whether Emad Al Swealmeen, the passenger and now terror suspect, was still alive.