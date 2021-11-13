As he harassed females online, a paedophile compelled his victim carve his name into her skin.

Teenage girls from all around the world were coerced into performing humiliating sex acts by a sadistic pervert who threatened to kill himself if they refused.

Elliot Nicklin created a web of online personas to entice his victims into his horrific world, then tormented them online, including forcing a female to carve his name into her breast on one occasion.

More than 70 teenage females are believed to have been assaulted by him, and detectives have tracked down more than two dozen of them. Nicklin’s perverted deeds have left many people psychologically traumatized and, in some cases, suicide.

As he is being held in prison for murdering his companion, the killer exhibits no remorse.

Nicklin’s sentencing hearing was first postponed after paramedics were called after he had a panic attack and complained of chest pains.

After being inspected at the court complex, he was later deemed fit to complete the proceedings.

The 22-year-old guilty to 27 charges, including having hundreds of obscene photos of youngsters in his possession.

85 of them were categorized as Category A, the most dangerous level, which includes images of child rape.

He also shared eight photos and videos of his victims to people he knew.

Nicklin also admitted to causing or inciting a child to participate in sexual behavior, blackmail, sexual communication with a child, and inciting child pornography.

Between 2014 and the day he was arrested on May 21, 2020, he committed the crimes.

“The arrest took place because to two referrals that came from the United States of America,” prosecutor Nicola Daley stated. Following the arrest, the police seized a number of mobile phones, including three Samsungs and one iPhone, as well as a laptop and tablet.

“When those numerous devices were inspected, it was discovered that the defendant appeared to have been conversing with more than 70 possible victims at least from 2014 forward.”

More than 1,500 obscene photos of minors were found on Nicklin’s devices, and Ms Daley said it became evident “that a considerable number of the movies and images had been delivered following threats or compulsion.”

“They were exceptionally insulting and humiliating in terms of the volume and character of the photographs,” she added.

It’s quite extensive. “The summary has come to an end.”