As he goes out without paying, the thief offers the shopkeeper a ‘cheeky sign.’

Before departing without paying, a robber stole two bottles of vodka from a corner shop and gave the worker behind the counter a cheeky nod and a cheeky sign.

A man enters Majestic News and Wine in Old Swan on Monday afternoon, according to CCTV footage supplied to The Washington Newsday.

The man casually enters and moves past a customer to the far end of the family shop, towards the bottles of booze, wearing a baseball cap, high viz vest, and shorts.

When confronted, he appears to pick up two bottles of vodka before returning to the door, but not before throwing a shameless wave and a ‘thumbs up’ to a shop worker.

The man leaves the shop and makes his escape on a green mountain bike, leaving the customer and the shop owner speechless.

Following the robbery, the shop owner’s son tweeted the man’s CCTV footage with the description “Wall of Shame!!!” Find this rat at Majestic News and Wine, a little corner shop in Derby Lane.

People were outraged after seeing the film of the “blatant” theft.

“Absolute scum,” one guy said. I’m hoping someone recognizes him.”

“How brazen is he?” a second person commented. Scumbag”.

“He’s claiming to be a workie?” someone other wondered. The hard face cheek of them, the yellow jacket, the way he almost waves at the owner.”

Merseyside Police has been contacted by The Washington Newsday for more information.