As he floated through the air following an accident, a man prayed he would wake up.

After being catapulted off his bike in an accident, a Wirral man prayed for his life as he flew through the air.

On Monday night, Chris McDonald, 36, was cycling up Gorsey Lane in Wallasey to pick up a present for a friend when his rear tire blew out.

The Washington Newsday reported that North West Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene at 11:27 p.m. on Monday, August 23. They dispatched a fast response vehicle, which transported a 30-year-old male patient to the hospital.

Chris told The Washington Newsday about the seconds he spent in the air, “I was just hoping and praying that I’d open my eyes afterwards.” “Everything was a bit of a blur.”

Chris, from Birkenhead, awoke ‘dazed’ and didn’t realize the extent of his injuries until he tried to move.

“Pain was simply just everywhere in me, especially my arms,” he told The Washington Newsday. I had no idea I’d done anything bad to my arms. I assumed I was simply bruised and banged up until I moved my right arm.

“It felt like my arm had been snapped.”

People raced to Chris’ aid, as a young guy and lady dialed 911.

A woman and her teenage son got a bottle of water as soon as the quick response truck came, so Chris could get some pain relief.

Because Chris’ bike would not fit in the emergency truck, a woman brought it in for safekeeping until a bike repair company could pick it up.

Chris appreciates their assistance.

“They didn’t have to come out to offer any assistance at all,” he said, “but I’m just pleased and grateful that there are still individuals out there willing to go above and beyond for others.”

“It’s wonderful to see people still eager to lend a hand when individuals are in need, especially after the last 18 months of all this Covid stuff.”

Chris' arms will take a couple of months to recover, he said. As a result, he will have to take a few weeks off work.