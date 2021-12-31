As he embraces Geri Halliwell, Rylan Clark fans are all saying the same thing.

Rylan Clark paid a visit to Geri Halliwell and her husband Christian Horner at their sprawling Oxfordshire mansion.

The former Spice Girl, 49, and her husband Christian, 48, had a “lunch date” with the TV host.

Rylan, 33, towered over Geri, who is 5ft tall, while the former X Factor singer is 6ft3ins tall.

Geri is seen in the photos wearing her signature color, white, which she revealed she will only wear because it “matches everything” and “makes her look like she has made an effort” a few years ago.

Rylan is also seen posing with sheep alongside Christian and his four-year-old son Montague in another snap.

Geri and Rylan demonstrated their musical abilities in a video posted on his Instagram feed.

Rylan plays the bars of Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes while Geri plays the drums.

The two joked that they could compete in Eurovision the next year.

While Rylan was the one who posted the photographs and videos to Instagram, it was Geri’s appearance that drew the most attention from his followers.

yvonne e 0121 commented: “Oh my goodness! That wasn’t Geri, I believed it was a young girl.” said sal l y1: “Okay, I’ll need Geri’s beauty routine. She has a stunning appearance.” “Thought Geri was a teenager then!” stated MelN0 man.