As he criticizes the Harassment Report, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman claims Cuomo never took responsibility for his actions.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo has “never taken responsibility for his own conduct,” according to New York Attorney General Letitia James, as he slams her office’s report detailing sexual harassment charges against him, according to the Associated Press.

“Mr. Cuomo has a lot to say about these issues, but he has never accepted responsibility for his own actions. He’s never taken responsibility for how his actions impacted our state government,” James said on Wednesday.

Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment by at least 11 women, according to the attorney general’s investigation, which he has denied. He resigned as a result of the charges, claiming that the report was a political smear campaign against him.

“This was all about politics. In a tweet last week, he stated, “Every step of the way.”

On Wednesday, James defended the 165-page report her office released in August to a group of civic leaders from industry, nonprofits, and other organizations in New York City.

Cuomo has categorically denied mistreating women on purpose and has characterized the calls on him to quit as politically driven. He said he was stepping down to keep the state from being thrown into chaos for months. Since announcing his departure, he’s promoted opinion pieces on social media that cast doubt on the investigation’s independence and claim his removal was the result of a political bludgeoning.

James’ agency decided after a five-month non-criminal investigation that 11 women from within and outside the state government were telling the truth when they said Cuomo had inappropriately touched them, commented on their attractiveness, or made suggestive comments about their sex lives. His staff’s efforts to discredit some of his accusers were also highlighted in the report.

“Let us not lose sight of what matters,” James cautioned. “It’s not me, it’s not Mr. Cuomo; it’s the people who have been harassed by him. Our state’s citizens, whose faith he has betrayed. And others who backed him up, including myself. No one is exempt from the law. And moving forward, our state can do better.”

Cuomo’s probe against then-Governor Eliot Spitzer, who resigned in 2008 in the wake of a prostitution scandal, was in stark contrast to James’ investigation.

She stated that her inquiry began when Cuomo's office forwarded the claims to her, and that it was led by a third party.