As he cries from the window, a ‘topless’ man is involved in a ‘standoff’ with cops.

After complaints of a guy yelling at people, emergency personnel were called to a street in Liverpool this morning.

On Monday, September 20, about 10 a.m., police patrols were dispatched to Beechwood Road in Cressington.

A topless man was apparently shouting at passers-by from a residential building.

A bar raid yielded bags of suspected cocaine and £45,000 in cash.

A witness told The Washington Newsday that a man was shouting at cops to ‘go away’ from a residential window.

“The other upstairs window is smashed,” they said. It’s a bit of a stalemate right now. He’s taken off his shirt and is basically telling them to leave.”

“We had a report of a man shouting at people from the window of a residence in Beechwood Road just after 10 a.m. today,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Patrols arrived and chatted with the individual, giving him guidance, and the event was brought to a close.”