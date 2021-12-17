As he closes a 60-year-old stand, a market dealer feels “betrayed.”

After announcing the closure of a stand that has been open for more than 60 years, a Birkenhead Market vendor feels “betrayed” by Wirral Council.

Keith Ryan, 57, of Billy’s Corner, a fruit and vegetable stall, claimed that despite his best efforts, he will be closing up shop after Christmas.

Mr Ryan took over the market 17 years ago and told The Washington Newsday that he has “loved” his time at Birkenhead Market, which has been administered by Wirral Council for nearly three years, but that he could no longer afford to keep it open.

He chastised the council for what he called the market’s “mismanagement.”

“The authority is committed to ensuring Birkenhead Market will be at the heart of the resurgence of Birkenhead,” Labour councillor Tony Jones, chair of Wirral Council’s economy and development committee, stated.

Mr Ryan said of his time at the stand, “I’ve loved it.” The clientele were fantastic, and I made a lot of new friends as a result.

“I’ve been to a lot of funerals.” We’re a community shop, so I’ve gone to people’s houses for food and beverages.” Mr Ryan believes that the loss of traders has affected the local spirit.

He claims that since the council took over the market, 15 stalls have closed and only one new stall has opened.

Mr Ryan attributed this to a number of circumstances, including the construction of an Asda store near the market few years ago.

He believed that this had shifted trade away from Birkenhead Market, and that the situation had gotten worse in recent years, with several stalls disappearing.

Mr Ryan said Billy’s Corner fared well during the lockdown because it provided home deliveries, but that “people’s purchasing patterns have altered since [the lockdown]ended.” The market’s footfall is dropping, and Wirral Council has done little to boost trade.” “No one [engaged in market management]has asked me if I’m staying in the last six months,” he continued.

“I’m only staying open till Christmas to ensure that all of my customers have what they require.”

