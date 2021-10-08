As he believes COVID-19 shots poisoned people, a man kills three people, including his pharmacist brother; he is charged.

Following a dispute, a Maryland man was charged with killing three people, including his pharmacist brother, because he claimed the government was “poisoning people with COVID vaccines.”

For the suspected murder of Rebecca Reynolds, 83, Jeffrey Burnham, 46, of Cumberland has been charged with first-degree murder. He is also charged with second-degree murder and a handgun charge for shooting his brother Brian Robinette, 58, and sister-in-law Kelly Sue Robinette, 57.

Burnham told his mother that he wanted to confront his elder brother about the government supposedly poisoning people with the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the charging statement filed Wednesday. According to WJZ, Burnham told his mother, “Brian knows something!”

Evelyn Burnham, Burnham’s mother, called the Cumberland Police Department twice, expressing concern for her son’s mental health and stability after he made claims about the FBI “hunting” them. On Sept. 30, Evelyn phoned the cops again when Burnham mentioned Reynolds’ automobile during a conversation.

On Sept. 29, Burnham allegedly went to Reynolds’ house and stabbed her to death. He then traveled to Ellicott City to face his brother, stealing her automobile.

The cops had discovered Reynolds’ death inside her home when Evelyn called on Sept. 30. She was wearing a pillow over her face and had a major laceration across her neck. According to the authorities, there were traces of struggle in the location where the victim’s body was discovered. According to the Baltimore Sun, they also noted that Reynolds’ automobile was missing.

Cumberland police approached Howard County officials with a search warrant for a residence in Ellicott City while investigating Reynolds’ death. The Robinettes were shot dead as authorities entered the house. According to WJZ, officers discovered many used 40-caliber gunshot casings in the property.

Burnham is said to have taken Brian’s red Corvette after the shooting. Reynolds’ automobile was discovered abandoned less than a mile from Robinettes’ home.

Burnham arrived by their house in a red Corvette at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 30 and begged for gas money, according to Maryland State Police. The suspect claimed to the informant that his brother was “killing people with the COVID shot” and that they would see Burnham on television.

On Oct. 1, Burnham was apprehended in West Virginia after flagging down a firefighter and telling them he had been “forced to kill three people.” On Tuesday, he was extradited to Maryland. Officers discovered 40-caliber ammo as well as. Brief News from Washington Newsday.