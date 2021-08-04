As he appears in court, a man disputes claims of child abuse and rape.

A man and a woman from Runcorn have been charged in connection with historical allegations.

Roy Woodward, 56, of no fixed address, appeared at Chester Crown Court this morning via videolink from detention, pleading not guilty to a number of counts pertaining to the same complainant.

He was found not guilty of nine counts of indecent assault against a child, some of which included numerous allegations, indecency with a child, three counts of rape of a girl under the age of 16, and two counts of rape of a woman.

The prosecution was represented by Anna Pope, Roy Woodward was represented by Andrew McInnes, and Gaynor Woodward was represented by Maria Masselis.

Judge Patrick Thompson presided over the proceedings.

With a seven-day estimate, a trial date was set for Monday, January 10th.

The judge and counsel agreed on a timeline for the case’s evolution and submissions.

Roy Woodward was remanded in custody once more.

His trial is scheduled to begin before his custody time limit expires, according to the court.

Gaynor Woodward, 57, of Worcester Court, Runcorn, was charged with child cruelty but pleaded not guilty.

Gaynor Woodward was granted bail by Judge Thompson on the condition that she not contact the complainant.

The case involves alleged historical wrongdoings that date back more than a decade.