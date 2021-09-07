As he and others cross the English Channel, an Eritrean adolescent is overjoyed to be in the United Kingdom.

After braving the grueling trek across the English Channel, a 17-year-old Eritrean said he is pleased to be in the UK as he arrived on a Kent beach onboard a lifeboat.

On Tuesday, he was one of scores of individuals rescued at sea by the RNLI and brought safely ashore on Dungeness beach.

Others knelt as they approached the shingle, their arms raised in apparent prayer after landing in Britain after a perilous journey.

Despite the inherent dangers of crossing the Dover Strait in inflatable boats, crossings resumed on Tuesday, despite the fact that 785 migrants were believed to have been apprehended by UK officials on Monday.

It comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel prepares to meet with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin in London for a three-day summit of the G7 interior ministers.

A lifeboat carrying about a dozen passengers arrived at Dungeness at 2.30 p.m., when they were met by immigration officials and police.

One woman, dressed in a black jacket and wearing a face mask, down a ladder from the lifeboat with the assistance of RNLI personnel.

As she was being led ashore, she told the PA news agency that she had arrived from Iran.

One young man told PA he was 17 years old as he walked up the shingle towards the lifeboat station.

The adolescent went on to say that he was delighted to be in the United Kingdom and that he had arrived from Eritrea.

Around 4.40 p.m., a group of roughly 50 passengers boarded the all-weather lifeboat and arrived in Dungeness.

Several lingered and knelt on the shingle as they were carefully escorted ashore, lifting their arms in prayer or jubilation after reaching solid soil.

Two babies were carried in the arms of adults when they arrived.

Following last month’s single-day record of 828 persons, Monday’s figure of 785 people seeking to enter the UK is the second highest daily total of the year.

On Monday, French authorities are said to have stopped 14 crossings, stopping 378 individuals from reaching the UK’s beaches.

Ms Patel and her French counterpart announced an agreement earlier this year to more than increase the number of police officers patrolling French beaches.

It was the second such vow in a year, aimed at preventing unlawful activity. “The summary has come to an end.”