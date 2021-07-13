As Harvey Elliott was given special commendation, Ibrahima Konate said to Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool training.

On Monday, Liverpool began their pre-season preparations in Austria.

While the majority of the first-team has been given a break following Euro 2020 and the Copa America, Jurgen Klopp’s side has traveled to Salzburg to prepare for the start of the 2021-22 season.

The homecoming of Virgil van Dijk was one of the great storylines of the day, but here’s what else happened.

New signing Ibrahima Konate was greeted by staff with welcoming grins on his first day of training with the Reds, just like he was on the first day of school.

The Frenchman, who arrived from RB Leipzig, was urged to relax and enjoy the countryside while being put through his paces, but he was unfazed.

After a quick chat with his new management, Konate brushed aside any suggestions that he found it difficult, coolly joking, “That was easy.”

Liverpool are on to a winner if he can adjust to the rigors of Premier League play in the same way.

When Klopp followed up with another question, Konate gave a firm nod and a thumbs up before meeting James Milner for the first time. Everything is fine.

The Liverpool youngster’s message as he walked to the grass ahead of the new season was “always ready.”

The 18-year-old, who recently signed a new long-term deal and abandoned the man-bun, will be seeking to make an impression after an outstanding loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last season.

After giving Elliott a strong hug, Klopp appeared to add, “I don’t know when was the last time I saw you?” before telling him, “It’s outstanding,” maybe in reference to his time at Ewood Park. This could be Harvey Elliott’s year to shine on the big stage.

The winger appeared to be in a good mood, and one gets the impression he belongs in the first squad.

Before his colleagues arrived from the airport on Monday, the defender appeared to be already in the team hotel.

Alexander-Arnold greeted the players in his red Liverpool training gear, a towel wrapped around his shoulders, and had a joke with Curtis Jones in the locker room. The summary comes to a close.