As Harry Dunn’s parents seek justice, Joe Biden is “pushing things along.”

Joe Biden has been “personally attempting to hurry things along” in the case of US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who is accused of causing the death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn via unsafe driving, according to Boris Johnson.

“I know that the president has been personally trying to move things ahead, and I’m glad for that,” Mr Johnson said during his first visit to the White House as Prime Minister.

The two leaders met on the same day that Harry’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, achieved a “resolution” in their civil lawsuit against Ms Sacoolas in the United States.

“That case is being worked on,” the US president said, sitting next to Mr Johnson in the Oval Office. I was under the assumption that a civil settlement had been reached, but I’m not sure.

“It was not an intentional act, according to what I’ve been told. It was a new person… quote unquote driving on the wrong side of the road But I’ll make a note of it.”

Due to his personal connection to such a case, Harry’s mother had hoped that Mr Biden would be sympathetic to her family’s struggle.

In 1972, Mr. Biden’s wife and daughter were killed in a car accident, but his sons Beau and Hunter survived.

Following their G7 meeting in Cornwall earlier this year, the Prime Minister hailed Trump as “very sympathetic” to the Dunn case.

Ms Charles’ and Harry’s father Tim Dunn’s spokesman, Radd Seiger, told the PA news agency earlier on Tuesday that an agreement had been “reached successfully between the parties and they can put this phase of the campaign behind them.”

Ms Sacoolas, who is accused of causing Mr Dunn’s death by unsafe driving, was scheduled to testify under oath last month as part of the damages claim until it was postponed at the last minute.

After diplomatic immunity was invoked on her behalf by the US Government, the 44-year-old was free to leave the UK following a tragic traffic accident outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also told reporters that settling the damages claim was “absolutely not” the end of the matter. “The summary has come to an end.”