As Gini Wijnaldum sends a message, a Liverpool defender misses training.

For Wednesday, November 3rd, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

On Tuesday, Liverpool held an open training session, which was streamed live on YouTube, ahead of their home match against Atletico Madrid.

With a win at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s side would qualify for the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare.

Following their comeback from injury, both Fabinho and Thiago were spotted with the team, with the German coach confirming that the pair are available to play against Atletico.

Joe Gomez, on the other hand, was conspicuous by his absence.

Despite Klopp not addressing any injury concerns about the 24-year-old in his pre-match press conference, the England defender did not appear to be involved in the session.

The complete story may be found here.

Gini Wijnaldum, a former Liverpool midfielder, has drawn a connection between his new club PSG and the Reds.

The 30-year-old has battled to keep his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s side after being a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

As Pochettino tries to fit Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar into a frontline, Wijnaldum has revealed how PSG is going through a similar process to the one he went through with Liverpool.

“As I previously stated, the Liverpool team has been playing together for many years. When asked if his current club reminded him of the Reds’ 2019 team, he stated, “We made a lot of development and evolved before winning the Champions League.”

“It’s like my first season at Liverpool here at PSG; we’re all discovering each other.”

The complete story may be found here.