As Germany and France prepared to kick off in Munich, a Greenpeace protester parachuted onto the pitch, injuring many people.

UEFA has announced that “several people” are being treated in hospitals after being injured by a protester who parachuted into the stadium before France’s Euro 2020 victory against Germany in Munich.

The governing body of European football warned that “law enforcement authorities will take the required action” in response to what it called a “reckless and dangerous” act.

When the parachutist became tangled in wires carrying an above camera, debris fell onto the pitch and into the bleachers, and France head coach Didier Deschamps was spotted jumping out of the way of a large piece of equipment near the dugout.

The Greenpeace activist’s parachute was emblazoned with the words “Kick out oil, Greenpeace.”

Security pulled the man away after he landed heavy on the pitch and received medical assistance.

“Shortly before the start of tonight’s UEFA EURO 2020 match between France and Germany in Munich, a protester briefly approached the stadium from the air and attempted to land on the pitch,” according to a statement given to the PA news agency.

“This careless behavior – which could have had very terrible implications for a large number of individuals in attendance – resulted in injuries to numerous persons who are now in the hospital, and law enforcement will take the appropriate steps.

“UEFA and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable EURO 2020 competition, and numerous steps to reduce carbon emissions have been implemented.

“The match was fortunately not harmed as a result of such a careless and risky behavior, but numerous individuals were injured nonetheless.”

The action was confirmed by Greenpeace’s German Twitter account as a protest against tournament sponsor Volkswagen, demanding a halt to the sale of gasoline and diesel cars.

When the game began, France had a 1-0 lead thanks to an own goal by Mats Hummels in the first half.