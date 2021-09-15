As Gavin Newsom prepares his victory party, Larry Elder sees hope in long voter lines.

Long voter lines, according to Larry Elder, a conservative radio talk show presenter and Republican candidate for governor of California, are a favorable omen for his campaign while Gavin Newsom plans a victory party.

“There are a lot of people in line. That’s excellent news for us,” Elder said in an interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity. “The Democrats vote early because they trust the mail. People are telling me, ‘I’ve been voting my whole life, and I’ve never seen lines like this.’

According to Hannity, the long lines are “excellent” news for Republicans wanting to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.