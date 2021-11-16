As gas prices rise, these states have the highest per-gallon prices in the country.

In recent weeks, gas prices have risen across the country, with costs at the pump varied greatly from state to state.

According to AAA, the national average price for regular petrol is $3.411 per gallon, but in many states—mostly on the West Coast—it has gone over that amount.

California, the nation’s most populous state, is at the top of the list of states with the highest petrol prices. A gallon of gas in California averaged $4.687 on Tuesday, a new high for the third day in a row. According to AAA, gas in California averaged $4.682 on Monday, up from $4.676 on Sunday, breaking a record established in October 2012.

In some sections of the state, gas prices are approaching $5 per gallon. The Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, Jeffrey Spring, told CNN on Monday that the high rates are due to a “supply constraint” in the state. Heavy rainstorms in Northern California have hampered oil output, according to AAA.

According to AAA, Hawaii has the second-highest average price, at $4.352 per gallon.

Several other Western states have seen considerable increases in gas costs. According to AAA, gas costs $3.978 a gallon in Nevada, $3.874 in Washington, $3.782 in Oregon, $3.708 in Utah, $3.692 in Idaho, and $3.696 in Arizona. The price in Alaska is $3.710.

The District of Columbia rounded out the top ten, with an average gas price of $3.616, according to AAA.

According to AAA, the average price of regular petrol has decreased in Alaska, Utah, and Washington, D.C. since Sunday, while prices have increased in California, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, and Arizona.

According to AAA, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wyoming have prices that are higher than the national average.

According to AAA, gas prices have dropped marginally in the last week due to a drop in demand and an increase in domestic crude oil supplies. The average price was $3.419 a week ago, down $0.008 from the previous week.

“A minor drop in gas demand, probably owing to seasonal driving habits changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a statement on Monday. “Unfortunately, the tight continues. This is a condensed version of the information.