As gas prices rise, progressive Congresswoman Lois Frankel invests in fossil fuel companies.

According to House financial reports, Congresswoman Lois Frankel bought shares in two of the country’s top greenhouse gas emitters for anywhere between $4,004 and $60,000 in the last year. Due to global energy worries, half of those purchases were made last month.

The two firms in which the Florida Democrat invested, Duke Energy and Dominion Energy, are ranked second and tenth on the Political Economy Research Institute’s Greenhouse 100 Polluters Index, respectively.

As a member of the House Committee on Appropriations, Frankel is privy to discussions about the direction of federal money, which may raise concerns. She is a member of three subcommittees in this body, one of which is responsible for Energy and Water Development and allied agencies.

The funding of the Department of Energy is overseen by this subcommittee, which is responsible for executive-level policy on energy conservation, energy-related research, radioactive waste disposal, and domestic energy production.

“I don’t manage my account,” Frankel told The Washington Newsday. “My environmental record speaks for itself.” “I have received high marks from a number of national environmental organizations.” The National Parks Action Fund has given her a “A,” the League of Conservation Voters has given her a 98 percent, and Defenders of Wildlife has given her a 100 percent. Frankel’s investments, on the other hand, appear to put her at conflict with these organizations’ positions and her own activities.

As a member of the progressive caucus, Frankel supports a Green New Deal that aims to “remove our dependency on fossil fuels and develop a clean-energy economy,” as well as recognize that “environmental justice and economic prosperity must go hand-in-hand.”

Frankel has gone to great lengths to co-sponsor legislation addressing the climate problem. She has signed the 100% Clean Economy Act of 2019, which establishes obligations to decrease greenhouse gas pollution.

She also co-sponsored the Climate Action Now Act, which requires the president to create and update an annual plan for the United States to meet the Paris Climate Accord’s goals. Frankel is one of a group of 17 legislation dealing with environmental justice, clean water, and conservation.

