As gas prices hit a seven-year high in the United States, a California town is charging nearly $8 per gallon.

While gas prices have risen around the country, one California town is seeing exceptionally high costs.

According to television station ABC 30, the price of ordinary unleaded gas in Gorda, on the Big Sur coast, has reached $7.59 per gallon.

Premium fuel costs $8.50 a gallon, according to the station, and Gorda has some of the country’s highest gas prices. The lone petrol station in town is 40 miles north, while the closest gas stations are 12 miles south.

According to the American Automobile Association, Gorda’s gas prices are much more than California’s current average price of $4.49 per gallon (AAA).

While Gorda’s growing gas prices are far higher than the national average, fuel prices are rising around the country.

According to AAA, the national average gas price was $3.32 per gallon on Monday, up 13 cents from last month, $1.16 more than a year ago, and 67 cents more than in 2019.

“It currently costs consumers around $17 more to fill up their automobiles than it did a year ago,” said Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA.

“That’s how much a big pizza with toppings costs. Unfortunately, it does not appear that motorists will be able to find comfort at the pump anytime soon “Added he.

The cost of crude oil, which is presently around $80 a barrel, is driving the increase in gas prices, according to AAA. This is up from August, when it was hovering around $60 a barrel.

The national average gas price has increased “to yet another fresh seven-year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty,” according to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“We’ll be stuck feeling the pressure of rising oil and gasoline costs until many bottlenecks, such as supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas, and coal, are alleviated. The bad news is that, for the time being, all I see at the pump is a rising trend that will continue into the coming weeks, with no signs of relief in sight “According to De Haan.

