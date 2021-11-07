As Gary Lineker’s new game show Sitting on a Fortune premieres, viewers ‘feel terrible’ for him.

Sitting on a Fortune, Gary Lineker’s latest game show, premieres tonight on ITV.

Six players compete for a prize pool of £100,000 on the show.

Contestants attempt to be in the right location at the right moment in order to win a life-changing sum of money.

There are no safety nets or lifelines, so players must stake everything on finding the correct answer in order to win the huge jackpot.

Gary, who we’re used to seeing on Match of the Day and other BBC sporting events, as well as in Walker’s crisps commercials, takes on a new duty.

According to the Daily Star, the ex-Tottenham striker is valued roughly £30 million.

Viewers who watched the first episode raced to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Some people even say they “pity” Gary Lineker.

One person wrote: “What is his purpose in hosting a game show? Is he short on cash or is he merely emulating Wrighty?” Another person stated: “Feel bad for Gary Lineker, who has obviously had to take up another job when his BBC wage was reduced. Gary, I wish you the best of luck.” A third person wrote: “Is Gary Lineker going to be on a game show? He’s clearly having trouble managing his millions.” Others are enamored by his art.

“I mean, @GaryLineker is simply a natural isn’t he?” one wrote.

Another person stated: “What a fantastic first performance by @GaryLineker #SittingOnAFortune It’s fantastic; well done, friend.”