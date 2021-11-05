As further reports of ‘Havana Syndrome’ emerge, the US appoints a new coordinator to investigate it.

The State Department nominated a new coordinator to investigate reported cases of so-called Havana Syndrome on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Jonathan Moore has been named by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to lead the department’s task team on the cases.

More cases of Havana Syndrome symptoms, such as headaches, nausea, and dizziness, have lately been reported by US personnel around the world. The State Department is investigating if exposure to microwaves or other kinds of direct energy is causing the diseases, which are frequently linked to traumatic brain injury results.

The US government has not stated officially what or who might be responsible for the occurrences. Years of investigation have failed to determine whether the incidents should be classified as assaults or anomalies.

Leaders of the State and Defense Departments, as well as senior CIA officials, are pressing staff to disclose probable brain damage.

“This is about our people’s health and security, and nothing is more important to us,” Blinken said on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, when a legislator asked if the phrase “attacks” was appropriate, CIA Director William J. Burns chose not to use it.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to improve treatment, the care that our officers and their families deserve,” said Burns. “We’ve also put in an extraordinary amount of effort to figure out who and what might be producing these.” According to the Associated Press, the government is investigating hundreds of cases. A member of Burns’ traveling party was even involved in an altercation at the US Embassy in Bogatá, Colombia, according to a recent report.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Moore will take over for Pamela Spratlen, a retired diplomat who was temporarily recalled to duty by Blinken before departing in September. Some of the victims had criticized her.

Blinken also named Margaret Uyehara, a retired ambassador, to lead efforts to directly support State Department employees’ health care.

The use of a surveillance tool or a technology designed to hurt is one of the possibilities being considered. The instances are referred to as Havana Syndrome, and they stem from a series of documented brain injuries at the US Embassy in Cuba in 2016.

The State Department announced on Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.