As FSG surged beyond Barcelona, Erling Haaland delivered a message to Liverpool.

Liverpool is one of the clubs connected with a bid for Erling Haaland next summer, and former Borussia Dortmund striker Michael Rummenigge has welcomed such a move.

The Norwegian is now one of the most sought-after players in the world, but with a contract that doesn’t expire until 2024, luring him away from the German club will require a big cost.

Dortmund will be keen not to lose their best player after selling Jadon Sancho to Manchester United this summer.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, and United have all expressed interest in the player, but Rummenigge feels that if he left Dortmund next summer, Anfield will be his most likely destination.

“Yes,” he said to Sport1. They [Haaland and Mbappe] have the ability to get there. After this season, we’ll have to see where he goes.

“Because Real and Barca are both in financial trouble, I could see him relocating to England. His father used to go there as well. For Haaland, I can easily see Liverpool.”

In the midst of Barcelona’s acute financial difficulty, Liverpool’s pay bill is set to surpass that of the Catalan giants.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer after the club was unable to register him according to La Liga regulations.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta announced to the media on Monday that the club’s debt has now surpassed £1 billion, and he blamed the club’s financial woes on the club’s high pay.

Despite Messi’s departure, more savings will be required to bring the club’s salary bill within the approved range of 65-70 percent of revenue.

Several players, including Gerard Pique, have taken pay concessions to allow the club to register new acquisitions Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia, but there is still work to be done before Sergio Aguero can be registered.

Liverpool’s wage increases have been more sustainable, and the club’s focus on retaining players this summer will see wages grow even further, with Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson still to finalise terms on new contracts.

