As FSG prepares to smash Liverpool’s record, Michael Edwards’ intention becomes evident.

Liverpool’s understated summer continues to build momentum.

While the outside noise over the dearth of transfer activity continues to grow in decibel levels, the Reds are working towards their goal of keeping the core of the group at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal.

The clamor surrounds new signings, as it always does at this time of year, and the £36 million signing of Ibrahima Konate has done little to appease those who believe Liverpool’s team is unfit for a Premier League title push.

Those inside the club, aside from Konate, have had other ideas so far.

Instead, the focus is on keeping and extending the contracts of those who are already at Anfield, with Trent Alexander-Arnold agreeing new terms on Friday.

After ramping up dramatically early last week, talks between the club and the players’ agents were said to be rather short and cordial.

Alexander-seniority Arnold’s in the group and value to Klopp were reflected in a new four-year contract, and the West-Derby-born defender’s newly dried signature sees him become one of Liverpool’s highest earners.

When it was publicly disclosed at around 5 p.m. on Friday, it was the perfect early weekend news for fans.

Alexander-Arnold will not turn 23 until October, but the right-back has already established himself as a mature figure with close to 200 appearances in the Liverpool first team.

The defender’s contract is the most significant so far this summer, but it simply continues the club’s winning streak of the last few months.

Adrian put pen to paper in mid-June after two months of discussions with sporting director Michael Edwards and his team.

While Alexander-negotiations Arnold’s went smoothly behind the scenes, the hold-up stemmed from the multitude of possibilities available to the Spanish goalkeeper in his hometown.

When Caoimhin Kelleher, the Irish goalkeeper, signed a five-year contract the following week, there were fewer roadblocks.

Alisson Becker, who is expected to join his team-mates in Evian soon, will complete the set in Liverpool’s senior goalkeeping department.

The shot-stopper from Brazil agreed to a five-year contract with a one-year option. “The summary has come to an end.”