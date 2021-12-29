As FSG is told to approve a massive double Liverpool move, Kylian Mbappe delivers a strong message to Mohamed Salah.

On Wednesday, December 29, your morning Liverpool headlines.

Mohamed Salah has been dubbed “one of the best players in the world” by Kylian Mbappe, who admits to being a huge fan of the Liverpool attacker.

Mbappe has established himself as a top talent at Paris Saint-Germain in recent years, but he must make a decision on his future as Real Madrid and other teams scout him.

Salah, like the French striker, has demonstrated his skill on a consistent basis and is widely regarded as the best player in the world at the moment.

Despite his brilliant achievements, the Egyptian winger was denied individual honours and placed a dismal seventh in the Ballon d’Or rankings this year.

At Thursday night’s Globe Soccer Awards, the 29-year-old was nominated for another award, but it was Mbappe who was crowned the 2021 Men’s Player of the Year. The other four nominees were Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe may have beaten Salah to the prize, but the 23-year-old forward was full of admiration for the Liverpool star during his acceptance speech.

“When it comes to Mohamed Salah, he’s one of the best players on the planet,” Mbappe stated.

Liverpool should sign Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham next summer, according to Phil Thompson.

However, while the Reds great recognizes that the Borussia Dortmund combination would be at the center of a bidding battle between Europe’s top teams, he still wants his former club to be involved.

Haaland has been linked with a move away from Dortmund at the end of the current season, with the 21-year-old striker having a provision in his contract that allows him to depart for a rumoured £68 million in the summer.

This season, the Norwegian has been in incredible form, netting 19 goals in his 16 games. Dortmund’s star has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, despite being only 18 years old, Bellingham has already established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders and a key member of Dortmund’s squad.

Thompson believes that with only a few days until the January transfer market opens, bringing a midfielder to the. “The summary has come to an end.”