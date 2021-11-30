As FSG awaits permission of a massive deal, Jamie Carragher criticizes Rio Ferdinand’s allegation.

For Tuesday, November 31st, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

Rio Ferdinand has retaliated against Jamie Carragher after the former Liverpool defender stated he shouldn’t be allowed to talk about winning league titles since he has never won one.

Last night, Carragher made headlines after a heated confrontation with Roy Keane about Cristiano Ronaldo’s role at Manchester United.

The exchange came after Michael Carrick benched Ronaldo for Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Following the dispute, Ferdinand took aim at Carragher on his own YouTube channel, claiming that during his playing career, he never won a league title.

“Carragher shouldn’t be talking about winning leagues,” he stated. He’s never done it before and has no idea what it entails. He has no idea how to accomplish it.

“He’s never gotten a squad to that position in order to win a league.” As a result, I find it difficult to believe him when he talks about winning leagues with such confidence.

“You should only compete in cup competitions.” I just turn it off when he starts talking about leagues.” In response to the allegations, Carragher retorted that the former United defender was attempting to force a move to Chelsea.

According to the Boston Globe, Fenway Sports Group has reached a purchase agreement to gain possession of the Pittsburgh Penguins in a deal worth $875 million (£656 million).

The deal signed by both parties effectively completes the sale of the team from Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux to FSG, with the NHL board of governors approval likely to be a formality. Burkle and Lemieux, who saved the Penguins from bankruptcy in 1999 with Lemieux’s investment coming from more than £30 million in compensation owing to him, are expected to stay part of the management team in Pittsburgh.

FSG owns the Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Red Sox, two of the most valuable sports franchises in the world, with a combined value of roughly £5.4 billion.

“Summary comes to a close.”