As fresh footage indicates, no one was injured in the’miracle’ pub smash.

After a car nearly missed three drinkers in her pub’s beer garden, the landlady described it as a “miracle” that no one was injured.

New footage of the aftermath of the accident, which shows the scene after the Volvo smashed through a bar beer garden, has emerged.

On Monday night, drinkers at Skelmersdale’s Hare and Hounds were stunned when the estate burst through a row of plants and into the beer garden.

As patrons exited the tavern to find out what had happened, the car’s driver fled.

A car slams into the beer garden of a bar, nearly missing the patrons.

The fact that no one was there, according to Andrea Lesbirel, manager of the Hare and Hounds,