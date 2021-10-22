As Fox News enters the weather space, the owner of the Weather Channel is ‘honored’ to compete with Murdoch.

According to the Associated Press, Fox News Media is gearing up to enter the weather arena for the first time with the upcoming debut of Fox Weather on Monday. Despite the fact that the launch of Fox Meteorological will bring another competition to the weather scene, The Weather Channel’s owner claimed it was a “honor” to compete against media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News, is owned by the Murdoch family. Fox Weather, a free streaming service that will likely be used the most on mobile devices, will be the latest in a long line of subsidiaries.

The Weather Channel’s owner, Byron Allen, expressed enthusiasm at the idea of competing against Murdoch’s new channel, according to the Associated Press. He added he’d be “disappointed” if Murdoch didn’t eventually enter the market, but that the Weather Channel “definitely doesn’t mind the competition.” “I’m just a kid from Detroit pinching myself,” Allen said, “to be competing against Rupert Murdoch, one of the greatest media moguls of all time.” “It’s a great honor for me.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: Fox has been putting together a team in anticipation for the Monday launch, bringing in talent from The Weather Channel and markets in New York, Houston, Phoenix, Miami, Charlotte, North Carolina, and elsewhere.

Experts say that advances in weather technology, as well as curiosity sparked by climate change and more destructive storms, have made weather news an attractive subject to invest in.

“It’s all we speak about,” Sharri Berg, president of Fox Weather, said. “Maybe we should construct a platform for it.” Long-time players like The Weather Channel and AccuWeather—both of which have been busy establishing their own new products—as well as aggressive niche companies, Fox Weather is entering a market dominated by long-time competitors like The Weather Channel and AccuWeather.

Berg said she notices a lot of niche services that focus on topics like surf conditions or wind as she scrolls through weather applications. Aside from convenience and clarity, Berg claims that one of Fox’s main selling points will be providing a single location where people can get a variety of things, including local forecasts (with 3-D radar), severe weather warnings, weather-related news stories, and a video stream that functions like a traditional TV network.

