As former Jamie Redknapp spends time with his pregnant girlfriend, Louise Redknapp wants to “move on.”

After her split from ex-husband Jamie, Louise Redknapp is said to be eager to “move on” and meet a new partner.

The singer and the former Liverpool captain had two sons together before calling it quits in 2017.

According to Mirror Online, Jamie uploaded images of himself on vacation with his pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson, and an insider close to Louise claims that it has prompted the Eternal musician to start dating again.

According to the source, Louise found the uploads “very tough” to see, but is attempting to focus on her own life.

“Obviously, seeing the images has been tremendously tough for Louise, especially because so many common friends have loved them,” a source told Closer. She’s been dealing with the pregnancy for a while, but this is the first time she’s seen them all together and looking like a family, as well as seeing Frida’s baby bump.”

“While she simply wants Jamie to be happy, it’s never easy to see your ex move on, let alone establish a new family with someone else when you have children together, so it was a bit of a blow,” she says.

“She’s doing her best to be optimistic and concentrate on her own love life because she’s desperate to meet someone new.”

While on a romantic getaway in Greece, football commentator Jamie revealed his first Instagram photo of his pregnant girlfriend Frida.

With a red love heart, Jamie simply captioned the shot, “Santorini.”

In May, Frida appeared to confirm her pregnancy news on social media.

In May, Frida appeared to confirm her pregnancy news on social media.