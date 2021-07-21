As foreign travel restrictions loosen, airlines such as TUI, easyJet, Jet2, British Airways, and others adjust their flight regulations.

Following the relaxation of several limitations by the UK government, TUI, easyjet, Jet 2 and British Airways are just a few of the British holiday businesses who have modified their flight policy.

Most legal limits on social interaction have been lifted in England, allowing any number of people to meet together and attend gatherings.

According to the MEN, the UK government’s traffic light system for travel has been changed, allowing British holidaymakers to travel abroad to several popular holiday locations.

The testing, self-isolation, or quarantine procedures for re-entering the UK after travel are determined by the country’s color categorization.

Apart from France, the rules for countries in the amber category have changed, which means that British passengers who are fully vaccinated no longer need to quarantine for ten days when arriving from countries on the amber list.

The traffic light system changes are solely for re-entry into the UK; other nations are likely to have their own rules for tourists entering their country.

Additionally, each airline is unique, with some only flying to specific destinations and having their own coronavirus rules.

From open-for-travel destinations to face mask requirements to coronavirus coverage, here’s how each airline has responded to inquiries from UK travelers.

TUI customers can book flights and vacations to the Green mentioned destinations below:

Madeira Malta Antigua Porto Santo (non-TUI flight) Barbados is a small island off the coast of (non-TUI flight) Gibraltar is a British colony in the Mediterranean Sea (non-TUI flight) Grenada is a small island off the coast of (non-TUI flight) Iceland is a small country with a (non-TUI flight) Jersey is a state of the United Kingdom (non-TUI flight)

The following are some of the Amber-listed places that may be booked with TUI:

Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca) Crete of Corfu (Heraklion) Gran Canaria is a small island off the coast of Spain Kos Lanzarote Portugal Rhodes St. Lucia is a small island off the coast of Tenerife Zakynthos

The following destinations will be the first to be visited:

Cyprus (Larnaca and Paphos) and Jamaica (from July 22). Morocco (Marrakech) and Skiathos (from July 23) From the 24th of July, Fuerteventura and the Mainland will be open to visitors. Spain is a country in Europe (Alicante) From July 25th, Kefalonia and the Mainland will be open to visitors. Spain is a country in Europe (Malaga) Crete, starting July 27th (Chania) From the 29th of July, La Palma will be open to visitors. Croatia begins on August 1st (Dubrovnik) Croatia (Split) and Bulgaria (from August 2) (Bourgas and Varna) Croatia begins on August 3rd (Pula)

Aruba Greece is a country in Europe (Halkidiki, Preveza, Samos, Santorini, Thassos) Italy Morocco is a country in North Africa (Agadir) Mainland Spain is a country in Europe (except Alicante and Malaga) TUI Mountains & Lakes

(All of the aforementioned are still canceled as of July 31.)

Non-TUI flights to Canada, Kenya, the Seychelles, and Tobago have been canceled till July 31.

