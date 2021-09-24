As forecourts are forced to close, the army may be called in to assist with the HGV problem.

Army drivers are reportedly on standby to assist with the delivery of fuel as petrol outlets close owing to a shortage of HGV drivers.

Because of the scarcity, BP claimed it had to close “a number” of its forecourts around the country.

According to reports, the Army may be called in to help relieve the pressure and prevent fuel shortages.

According to The New York Times, if the situation worsens, contingency preparations known as Operation Escalin will be activated.

The issue appeared to be “limited to London and the South-East and appear transient by nature,” according to Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers’ Association, which represents independent forecourts across the UK.

“We believe there should be adequate supply available at refineries and delivery terminals throughout the UK,” Mr Balmer said, adding that fuel consumption is still just 92 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

There is no scarcity of fuel, according to a spokeswoman for the Prime Minister.

“People should continue to shop for petrol as usual,” they advised.

According to the Road Haulage Association, the United Kingdom is short 100,000 HGV drivers across the board.

Following an exodus of drivers from EU countries who returned to the continent during the epidemic and stayed there, the UK is experiencing a significant shortage of lorry drivers.

The epidemic made matters worse by putting DVLA testing centers to a halt in the early half of the month, resulting in a massive backlog of drivers undergoing their HGV test.

Hoyer, one of the largest petroleum logistics businesses in the UK, admitted to “struggling to meet deliveries.”

It is unable to find enough tanker drivers to make fuel deliveries, and is routinely 20 drivers short of the 400 to 450 required per day.

According to BP, at least one grade of fuel was missing from up to 100 of its forecourts. It has begun restricting gasoline delivery.

Due to supply issues, several have been forced to close completely.

BP’s head of UK retail, Hanna Hofer, claimed the company was down to two-thirds of the “usual forecourt stock levels” required for “smooth operations.”