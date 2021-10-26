As food becomes scarce, 959 manatees have died in Florida so far in 2021.

According to the Associated Press, Florida has already surpassed every complete year on record with time to spare, with 959 manatee deaths as of October 1. The cause of the record death toll is a scarcity of seagrass, which the animals rely on for nourishment but is becoming increasingly scarce owing to water pollution.

With colder weather on the way, the manatee population along both Florida coasts, which numbers between 7,500 and 10,200, might witness another wave of mortality before the end of the year. According to state statistics, the record 593 deaths in 2020 will more than quadruple in 2021, eclipsing Florida’s five-year average of 146 deaths.

“There’s a big sense of urgency,” said Gil McRae, director of the state Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, who added that it’s unclear how long this high-death period will endure.

Fertilizer runoff, wastewater discharges, and filthy water are being redirected from Lake Okeechobee to estuaries along the Florida coast on a regular basis. These chemicals can cause dense algal blooms, preventing seagrass from receiving enough sunlight to survive.

According to state estimates, the Indian River Lagoon has lost around 58 percent of its seagrass since 2009.

“The cold hard fact is that Florida is at a water quality and climate crossroads, and manatees are our canary in the coal mine,” said J.P. Brooker, Florida director of the Ocean Conservancy environmental organization, in an opinion piece published by The Invading Sea, a collaboration of 26 Florida news outlets focused on climate change impact.

“They’re dying in record numbers because we’ve made Florida’s seas uninhabitable for them,” Brooker explained. “It’s not only our manatees that are endangered; it’s a problem that affects the entire coast.” With $8 million in state funds approved by Florida legislators this year, state and federal environmental officials are launching a manatee habitat restoration initiative. They believe that when the winter months approach, manatees’ natural desire to gather in warmer waters would cause many more of the animals to starve before the restoration work is completed.

“Seagrass restoration is not a quick process. We won’t be able to begin planting seagrass until the water quality has improved “said This is a condensed version of the information.