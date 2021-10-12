As flowers mark the crash site, touching tributes are made to a guy in his twenties.

Several tributes have been given to a guy who died after his automobile collided with a wall.

Around 4.50 a.m. on Sunday, October 10, emergency services responded to a crash on Pilch Lane in Knotty Ash.

The automobile is said to have collided with East Prescot Road at the roundabout, causing it to catch fire.

A guy in his twenties died as a result of his injuries, according to Merseyside Police.

A 25-year-old Liverpool woman was also rushed to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Hundreds of floral tributes have been left at the crash site, according to photos.

On social media, others have also sent emotional messages.

“Heartbreaking to lose another young life xx hope this young girl makes a good recovery and gets all the help and support she needs after this traumatic tragedy x,” Clair Coyle commented.

“So sad and sorry, may he rest in heavenly peace xxxx,” James Welsh said.

Tina Murphy stated the following: “It’s tragic…I live near this roundabout, and there are always big accidents…

rip young man, and best wishes for the young lady’s recovery xxx”

“So very terrible another young life lost and those other young people too tragic hope all family’s okay,” Kitty Keating remarked.

Anyone who observed the collision or has any information is encouraged to contact Merseyside Police.

“An investigation is ongoing after a man sadly died following a collision in Knotty Ash yesterday, and we are anxious to speak to anyone with information,” said Roads Policing Inspector Stuart McIver.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or filmed anything on a dashcam or other device who hasn’t yet come forward.” Your input could be extremely useful to our inquiry.

“All information will be acted upon, whether you come to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000703076.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website.