As floodwaters reach neck-level, a man and his friends film themselves stuck in an elevator.

A Nebraska guy filmed himself and two other people trapped in an elevator nightmare with rising floodwater up to their necks.

A storm delivered hail and flashfloods to Omaha on Saturday night. Tony Luu and two of his buddies boarded the elevator at 10 p.m. to inspect the storm damage outside their apartment. When the elevator car arrived in the lobby, the trio was trapped inside as floodwaters poured in.

According to KVET, Luu added, “Water started coming in through the vents and then I just thought it was going to come up to my ankles.”

As the rising water level neared their stomachs, the situation became a nightmare, threatening to drown them. Luu told KTRK, “It was like something out of a movie.” “We kind of assumed, ‘OK, this is real.’” In the film, Luu’s companion can be seen chatting on the phone with someone whose head is almost buried in the water. Luu said he sought assistance from 911 and his other housemates.

‘Hey, you need to come down,’ I said. According to KVET, Luu said, “I may die right now.”

Luu and his buddies, on the other hand, were able to wrench open the elevator door before first responders arrived. “We just opened it and started swimming out, and as I got out, I was like wow, this is something out of a movie,” he added.

Luu and his companions were able to reach safety. According to the New York Post, one of Luu’s friends, Daylon Guy, said four others were stranded in another elevator at the time. None of the passengers in either elevator, however, required medical assistance.

According to the newspaper, he continued, “It was fairly distressing, but they looked to be doing fine.”

Omaha experienced five inches of rain in a short period of time on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, causing significant flash flooding across the region.

The combined sewer system was overwhelmed, according to Steve Andersen, the city of Omaha’s sewage maintenance manager, to the Omaha World-Herald. “Some of our rain gauges recorded up to 4 inches of rain every hour. We’re lucky that the rain just lasted a few minutes.”