As flats collapse onto the street ‘where kids play,’ a’massive thud’ can be heard.

Neighbors were shocked to hear a “huge thud” as a flat’s roof crashed onto the street.

At 7.31 p.m. this evening, emergency services were dispatched to Anfield Road in response to reports of a building’s gable end toppling into the sidewalk below.

The collapse was attended by two fire engines, a search and rescue team, and Merseyside Police.

When emergency services came, all neighbouring properties were evacuated, and occupants were unable to return to their homes until around 10 p.m.

The Washington Newsday reported that residents on the road heard a “big blast” and came outdoors to find “plenty of smoke and debris.”

“I was in the house playing music fairly loudly when we heard this enormous bang,” they explained.

“There was a lot of smoke and debris on the floor when we got out into the street.

“I’m glad my kids decided to go to the park instead of riding their bikes up this way.”

Nobody was in the flat when it collapsed, according to Merseyside Police, and no one is believed to have been injured.

“Merseyside Police can confirm they are at the site of a partial building collapse in Anfield tonight, Tuesday 7 September,” a representative for the force said.

“At around 7.30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a complaint that the gable end of a terraced house on Anfield Road had collapsed.

“No one was on the premises at the time, and no injuries have been reported.”

“Fire personnel from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service are also on the scene, and the collapse is still being investigated.”

A woman from the next door home described how her niece was upstairs when they heard a crash.

“When we heard the crash, we thought a wardrobe had collapsed, then we ran upstairs and saw the bricks out the window,” she added.

“We dashed out the door, only to have to dash back in for the dog. It was terrifying.”

A huge lorry and cherry picker came at the area at 10 p.m. to clear the debris.