As Fiz issues a’stupid’ ultimatum to Tyrone, Corrie fans expect a twist.

Fiz gave Tyrone a huge ultimatum, causing Coronation Street viewers to predict a huge twist.

After Fiz and Phill went on a family day out to the Weatherfield Christmas markets, she was chastised for her treatment of Tyrone.

During their journey, the two decided that Fiz and her two girls, Hope and Ruby, should move in with Phil.

Phill revealed that he had discovered their 'ideal' four-bedroom property, but it needed a lot of work.

Fiz, on the other hand, agreed to the proposal and began making preparations for the major transfer.

Tyrone, on the other hand, was horrified when Fiz requested that he sell their family home to help fund the renovations.

However, because the house was left to Tyrone by his honorary parents, Jack and Vera Duckworth, this has produced a significant disagreement between Fiz and Tyrone.

While Tyrone mulls over whether or not to sell everything to ensure Fiz and his daughters’ happiness, supporters suspect Phill of duping Fiz.

Lindsay stated, ” “Isn’t Phill going to turn out to be a complete nut? They’ve only been dating for a few months and they’re already having these conversations? Fiz is a moron!” “Phill is a con artist,” Michelle stated. Sam wrote on Twitter: “Come on, #Corrie, you can’t have ridiculous plots like this with Fiz acting entitled! The law states otherwise, and this is giving people the wrong impression. To protect yourself, Fiz, you should have made things legal. Now it’s too late.” “I’m forecasting that too good to be true Phill will predictably swindle Fiz and then she’ll return to Tyrone,” William said. “What if Phill turns into another Stape?” Rachel wondered. Ryan wrote on Twitter: “Tyrone should take Fiz’s offer and shove it where the sun doesn’t shine. Ruby is his daughter, and he owns the house. Fiz is unable to hold all of the strings.” “Raise your hand if you think Phill is a con artist,” Georgia urged. “Fiz talking about what she deserves – with the creepy vibrations Phill is giving out, I would think that is likely to happen before much longer,” Doreen wrote on Twitter.