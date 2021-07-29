As five players compete for one slot, Liverpool is about to uncover a new option.

Liverpool will face Hertha Berlin on Thursday evening in what will be their fourth friendly match of the preseason, but only their second game lasting 90 minutes.

Last season, the team from Berlin finished just two points above the Bundesliga relegation play-off slot, and one place below Stuttgart and Mainz, whom the Reds have already faced this summer.

They have already played five matches in their warm-up schedule, which puts them ahead of Liverpool. Suat Serdar has scored in the last two games, and Davie Selke scored a hat-trick in the game before that, so they have players who are regaining form ahead of the 2021/22 season.

But, obviously, we’re more interested in seeing who Jurgen Klopp will start in this match. After claiming last week that Virgil van Dijk will not play, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reversed his position when speaking to the club’s official website on Monday.

“If Virgil can play 20 minutes now, Joey [Gomez] will most likely be able to play later in the game. We’ll have to wait and see. They both look pretty excellent in training,” he remarked.

Van Dijk might possibly come in for a starter in the second half. Nobody has yet to play for more than 45 minutes in a game or 75 minutes in pre-season, so with only two definite friendly following this one, we can expect several of the starting to get about an hour.

In previous pre-seasons, that has been the first staging post after a half of football, and Klopp intimated that might be the case here as well earlier this week.

Caoimhin Kelleher, who began the last match and has played fewer minutes than Adrian, should start in goal.

The back four from the Mainz game should also be considered. Andy Robertson could make his pre-season debut, but it’s more probable that he’ll come on as a second-half substitute. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas will fill the defensive positions if this idea is right.

Curtis Jones, who was a second-half substitute last time out, should be ready to make his first start of the season in midfield.