As fireworks explode on the automobile glass, a woman is ‘terrified for her life.’

After her car was targeted by yobs armed with pyrotechnics, a woman was left ‘terrified for her life’ and ‘traumatised.’

The woman, who requested anonymity, went to Everton Park’s viewing point to witness the city’s Bonfire Night fireworks.

She stated she was “surrounded by yobs” when she arrived at the park, who hurled fireworks onto and beneath her car as she was recording.

The woman, who has autism, described the incident as “terrifying for her life” and “traumatizing.”

“I went to observe fireworks throughout the city from the viewing point and was mobbed by yobs who tossed lighted fireworks onto my car, under my car, and at my windows while recording me, same for other cars that were also being attacked,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“While in convulsions, I dialed 999, and two police vans arrived, attempting to safely evacuate people but being encircled by the same yobs who ran at the police vans and tossed lit fireworks at them, attempting to aim them through the police windows and under the vans.”

“The cops were forced to depart because there were too many unfazed teenagers.”

“Someone will have been hurt tonight, and others must be warned.”

“I’ve never been so afraid in my life, and I’m now traumatized.”

“They stood metres away from me and fired lighted fireworks at my car, causing extensive damage.”

Footage from Everton Park shows a gang shooting and hurling fireworks towards the spectator area.

Although one police matrix van seemed to have borne the brunt of the onslaught, other vehicles were also targeted.

The woman said that fireworks had left marks all over her car, that her wheel trims had come off, and that the paintwork had been dented and scratched.

“I was afraid for my life and also suffer from autism, which made it much worse,” the woman continued.

“They were metres away from my car when cops arrived, tossing them directly at me and filmed me while I was hysterically dialing 999.”

