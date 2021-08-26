As final aircraft take off, a terror threat is looming over Kabul Airport.

As Britain prepares for its final rescue flights, a Tory official has called the terror threat at Kabul airport as “imminent” and “quite credible.”

In the next 24 hours, 11 flights will depart from the Afghanistan airport to repatriate the final remaining people eligible to fly to the UK, before the operation shifts to returning military before the August 31 deadline.

Last night, however, the Foreign Office advised British citizens to avoid the airport due to an increased danger of terrorist strikes.

James Heappey, the minister of the armed forces, stated today that there is “extremely reliable reporting” of a “imminent” and “serious” terror strike at Kabul airport.

“It’s an exceptionally difficult scenario both on the ground and as a series of judgments to be made here in Whitehall because people are desperate, people are fearful for their lives anyway,” Mr Heappey said.

“As a result, I believe there is a desire among many in the queue to take a chance, but the reporting of this threat is quite credible, and it is very imminent.

“All I can tell is that the threat is grave.”

The Afghan branch of the so-called Islamic State, known as ISIS-K, appears to be the source of the terror threat, according to the Armed Forces Minister.

Mr Heappey replied “hours” when asked if the assault could be days away, and acknowledged that he had given instructions on what to do if the attack occurred during his interview.

Afghans who are still stranded should give up hope of catching a flight and go for the border, according to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Around 2,000 British workers, the majority of whom have been working for Britain in Afghanistan, are due to board the 11 planes out of the country today, which are the last flights before the troops are set to leave on August 31.

However, the increased terror threat has complicated matters significantly, with travelers being advised to avoid Kabul Airport owing to the danger.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated earlier today that the "vast majority" of those entitled to be evacuated from Afghanistan have done so.