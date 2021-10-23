As Fernando Torres welcomes Liverpool players, an injury report on Thiago Alcantara surfaces.

Thiago Alcantara’s comeback from injury could take another month, according to Jurgen Klopp, although Curtis Jones is available for Sunday’s match against Manchester United.

Thiago is yet to resume full training and has been sidelined since injured his calf in a 3-0 Premier League victory against Crystal Palace on September 18.

The Spaniard has resumed light training at Kirby, but Liverpool will not rush him back and have penciled in a possible return against Arsenal on November 20 during the next international break.

Jones, a fellow midfielder, has missed the last two games due to a groin injury he sustained while on England Under-21 duty.

In a press conference on Friday, Klopp said: “Meanwhile, he (Thiago) is running, which is a good sign. We have two weeks until the international break, so (he will return) possibly earlier, but most certainly after the break.” HERE.

The Champions League match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano finished in a 3-2 victory for Liverpool.

The Reds went ahead 2-0 in the first 15 minutes, but Antoine Griezmann’s brace ensured the game was level at halftime.

The drama continued in the second half, with Griezmann being sent off, Mohamed Salah converting a penalty, and VAR denying Luis Suarez a penalty of his own.

Fernando Torres, who played for both sides, was in attendance with his son Leo, and was photographed greeting players of the current squad, including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, at the final whistle.

Virgil van Dijk posed for selfies with Torres’ son while the 37-year-old spoke with Reds captain Jordan Henderson.

