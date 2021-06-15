As females are told to wear shorts under their skirts, Ofsted warns against victim blaming.

Following claims that primary schools have forced girls to wear shorts under their skirts, Ofsted’s head inspector has warned against a culture of “victim blaming.”

Schools, according to Amanda Spielman, should identify ways to address any issues that make young girls feel “uncomfortable” when doing somersaults or cartwheels in the playground.

Her remarks come after reports that some schools have requested students to wear shorts under their gowns because they are concerned that their underwear may be visible.

Ms Spielman was questioned about the reports by Tom Hunt, the Conservative MP for Ipswich and a member of the Education Select Committee. He asked if she thought Ofsted’s inspection methodology could uncover this “misogyny” in schools.

There is a spectrum of sexual misconduct, ranging from the very terrible and awful at one end to things that are just clumsy explorations of burgeoning adolescent sexuality at the other.

“I think it’s incredibly vital that we don’t lapse into a kind of national attitude that is essentially victim blaming,” Ms Spielman said.

“I would very much hope that in a primary school, we can find solutions to any cultural challenges that may be making girls feel uncomfortable doing basic activities that every child should be doing in the playground,” she added. Doing somersaults, cartwheels, and whatever else comes to mind.”

“I think it’s extremely troubling that that sort of question would be asked, and that kind of does teeter on victim blaming from what I can see,” Mr Hunt said, adding that teachers had told girls to wear shorts beneath their skirts “to avoid lads upskirting.”

Following the release of Ofsted’s major report on sexual harassment in schools, Ms Spielman spoke before MPs on the Education Select Committee, revealing that nearly nine out of ten girls experienced incidences of sexist name calling and being sent unsolicited explicit photographs or films.

Boys are sharing “nudes” among themselves on WhatsApp and Snapchat like a “collecting game,” according to Ofsted inspectors, while some girls have encountered “unwanted touching in school corridors.”

Ms Spielman stated that she spoke with a group of girls. (This is a brief piece.)