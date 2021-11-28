As Fauci warns, Omicron has been found in 13 air passengers, indicating that the variant may evade vaccination.

The new Omicron variation of COVID-19 has been detected in a cluster of air travelers from South Africa, according to Dutch health experts, and Dr. Anthony Fauci has cautioned that the variant may resist current vaccines.

A total of 61 passengers who landed on two planes from the African country on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dutch officials. Thirteen of the sick travelers tested positive for the novel Omicron strain.

The passengers arrived at Amsterdam’s Schipol airport, which is one of the busiest in Europe.

Individuals who arrived from other southern African countries where Omicron has been on the rise since Monday are now being contacted by Dutch authorities. Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe are among such countries, in addition to South Africa.

In addition to Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, and the United Kingdom, instances have been discovered in Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Scientists in South Africa first reported the variety, officially known as B.1.1.529, to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday. On Friday, the WHO verified that the first known case of the new strain was discovered on November 9. The “variant features a vast number of alterations, some of which are worrying,” according to officials, including a possible increased risk of reinfections.

Several countries, notably the United States, have moved to limit travel from South Africa and other surrounding countries since the variation was reported. President Joe Biden made the announcement on Friday.

“I’m ordering additional aviation travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other nations as a precautionary measure until we have more information,” Biden said. “We will continue to be guided by what science and my medical team suggest as we move forward.” During the announcement, Biden recommended people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they haven’t already done so, as well as to seek out booster injections if they had.

“This pandemic will not stop unless we have worldwide vaccinations,” Biden stated, adding that the current circumstances “should make clearer than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global immunizations.”

The CDC was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on this report.

According to Paul Burton, chief medical officer at vaccine developer Moderna, the Omicron version could have some resistance to. This is a condensed version of the information.