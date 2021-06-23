As far as refund policies go, Jet2, Ryanair, TUI, and easyJet are the best.

After months of coronavirus restrictions, millions of Americans are anxious for a vacation abroad, but travel remains unclear.

Only a few nations are now on the quarantine-free green list, and the government recommends staying away from amber and red countries.

Matt Hancock stated yesterday that the government is considering reducing the quarantine rule for persons returning from other countries who have been properly vaccinated.

As travel anxiety continues, GMB pays a visit to a deserted Liverpool Airport.

However, this has yet to be proven, and with so much uncertainty surrounding travel, many individuals are concerned about losing money they have invested in a vacation.

However, according to Herts Live, many big travel companies have refund and cancellation policies in place.

Here are the refund procedures of the major airlines so you can have a stress-free journey.

easyJet

Throughout the pandemic, easyJet has been lauded for how they have handled the situation.

At the moment, easyJet has a protection promise that they honor for all clients, which covers them in a variety of situations.

Customers are given a refund guarantee, allowing them to simply seek a cash refund or a voucher if their flight is canceled.

If, on the other hand, easyJet does not cancel your flight because your circumstances have changed, they are allowing customers to alter their minds.

“Transfer your flight fee-free this summer, up to 2 hours before your departure, to any flight presently on sale and to any destination on our network,” according to their website.

“It applies to modifications made between now and September 30, 2021. Only if the new fare is higher will you be asked to pay the difference.”

You also get your refund, plus your deposit back as credit, with no fees 28 days before travel.

Jet2

Jet2 has a number of different rules depending on the circumstance around the refund.

If Jet2 cancels a customer’s flight and can’t offer a suitable alternative then they will give you a full refund.

Their website said: “If flights are cancelled by us and we aren’t able to offer a suitable alternative Jet2.com flight, we’ll refund you back to the payment card used to make the original booking.

“You can cancel your flight. Summary ends.